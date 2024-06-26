Alimentation Couche-Tard CEO Brian Hannasch to retire, Alex Miller to succeed him

Photo: The Canadian Press A Couche-Tard convenience store is shown in Montreal on October 5, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says president and chief executive Brian Hannasch will retire in September.

The Quebec-based convenience store chain says Hannasch will be replaced by the company's chief operating officer Alex Miller.

Hannasch has worked for Couche-Tard for 10 years and is only the 45-year-old company's second CEO.

While Hannasch's retirement from the top job is effective Sept. 6, he will remain as a special adviser to Miller and the executive chair of the company's board.

The executive shuffle came a day after Couche-Tard reported its net earnings dropped by almost a third in its latest quarter.

The company says the quarter ended April 28 was hampered by consumers who were watching their spending even as inflation eased.