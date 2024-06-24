239838
237228
Business  

Indonesia says a cyberattack has compromised its data center but it won't pay the $8 million ransom

Indonesia hit by cyberattack

Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press - | Story: 493889

Indonesia's national data center has been compromised by a hacking group asking for a $8 million ransom that the government won't pay, authorities said Monday.

The cyberattack has disrupted services of more than 200 government agencies at both the national and regional levels since June 20, said Samuel Abrijani Pangerapan, the director general of informatics applications with the Communications and Informatics Ministry.

Some government services have returned — immigration services at airports and elsewhere are now functional — but efforts continue at restoring other services such as investment licensing, Pangerapan told reporters.

The attackers have held data hostage and offered a key for access in return for the $8 million ransom, said PT Telkom Indonesia’s director of network & IT solutions, Herlan Wijanarko, without giving further details.

Wijanarko said the company, in collaboration with authorities at home and abroad, is investigating and trying to break the encryption that made data inaccessible.

Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi told journalists that the government won’t pay the ransom.

“We have tried our best to carry out recovery while the (National Cyber ??and Crypto Agency) is currently carrying out forensics,” Setiadi added.

The head of that agency, Hinsa Siburian, said they had detected samples of the Lockbit 3.0 ransomware.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1250
Metalex Ventures0.0150.01
Russel Metals37.060.77
Decisive Dividend Corp7.290.22
Diamcor Mining0.050
GGX Gold Corp0.0150
234215
239743
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin82509.9-4.45%
Ethereum4451.73-4.76%
Dash30.9-3.68%
Litecoin94.51-5.75%
Ripple0.6451-1.83%
EOS0.7601-0.78%
Dogecoin0.1593-4.78%
Cardano0.5045-2.89%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
240111
Real Estate
4896686
595 Vineyard Way, N , Vernon
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$855,000
more details
238137
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
232258
Press Room
237258