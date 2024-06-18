239795
Stellantis recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles to fix software glitch that disables rear camera

1.2 million vehicles recalled

Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.

The recall covers Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also included are Ram ProMaster vans from 2022 and 2023, as well as the Ram 3500 chassis cabs and Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups from 2022. Also covered are 2021 through 2023 Chrysler Pacifica minivans and Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUVs, and 2021 and 2022 Dodge Durango SUVs.

A company investigation found that the vehicles have radio software that can inadvertently shut down the cameras.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, will fix the problem with an online software update that some vehicles have already received. Owners should see a request to accept the update on their media screens. They also will get recall notices in the mail.

The company says it has no reports of injuries or crashes, but it still is urging owners to follow the recall instructions.

