238404
238066
Business  

Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 2.4% in April

wholesale sales up 2.4%

The Canadian Press - | Story: 492353

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 2.4 per cent to $83.3 billion in April.

The overall increase came as sales increased in five of the seven subsectors.

The motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector increased 10.2 per cent to $14.6 billion in April, its highest level since November 2023, as the motor vehicles industry group gained 12.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the miscellaneous subsector increased 5.1 per cent to $10.6 billion in April as sales increased in five of the seven industry groups included in the category with agriculture supplies up 6.9 per cent.

In volume terms, wholesale sales increased 2.0 per cent in April.

Statistics Canada started including oilseed and grain as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade last year, but is excluding the data from monthly analysis until there is enough historical data.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.140
Metalex Ventures0.010
Russel Metals37.34-0.4
Decisive Dividend Corp7.60.24
Diamcor Mining0.0550
GGX Gold Corp0.030
234215
238889
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin91850+0.10%
Ethereum4782.25+0.30%
Dash35.96+1.04%
Litecoin109.32+0.50%
Ripple0.6568+0.00%
EOS0.926-0.22%
Dogecoin0.1935-0.51%
Cardano0.5736-0.86%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Toyota RAV4Advertisement
Real Estate
5034987
415 Commonwealth Rd #373
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$230,000
more details
232548
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
236467
Press Room
238887