Online streaming services must now pay into fund for Canadian news, content

Online streaming services like Netflix and Spotify are being told they must start contributing money toward local news and the production of Canadian content.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has directed foreign streamers today to pay five per cent of their annual Canadian profits into a fund.

That fund will be devoted to producing local TV and radio news, Indigenous content, French-language content, and content created by those with a diverse background.

The CRTC says the fund is expected to inject about $200 million into Canada's broadcasting system every year.

Those responsible to pay would be companies that are not affiliated with a Canadian broadcaster that make at least $25 million from Canadian broadcasting.

The new directive is meant to level the playing field between tech giants and traditional broadcasters, which already contribute to producing Canadian content.

 

Noshortageofdrivers

One way to stop these consumer increasing fees is to cancel your subscriptions, every streaming platform is now adding commercials, if you don’t want commercials you have to pay.
Cancel your subscriptions, stand up for yourself, besides they have the same crap streaming day after day

FS4M1K3

well...there's another increase in my monthly costs...sighs...
every time the feds decide "someone in the big offices has to pay" its the consumers who end up footing the bill...these big companies just pass the fines, levies, fees, tariffs n taxes on to the end consumer...the shareholders won't stand for losses...
yes, I could cancel both services...but that's not the point...

Nedroj

Yet another tax increase.

GonnaMissThis

tomloudon wrote: Today, 6:31 am Thanks to the government, a new tax for us consumers to pay.
Yes…I swear our fed and provincial government have people on staff just to think of ways to get us to pay more money to the government. It’s never ending…
