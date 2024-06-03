236671
Air Canada expands service to India, to offer non-stop flights from Toronto to Mumbai

More flights to India

The Canadian Press - | Story: 490508

Air Canada says it is ramping up its flights to India this year including new non-stop service from Toronto to Mumbai.

The airline says the flights between Toronto and Mumbai will run four times a week starting Oct. 27.

In addition, Air Canada says it will boost its service from Montreal to Delhi to daily flights.

For those travelling from Western Canada, the airline says it will offer daily seasonal flights from Calgary to Delhi, via London starting in Oct. 27.

Flights from Vancouver to London will also connect conveniently to flights to Delhi this winter.

In total, Air Canada says it will operate 25 weekly flights to India.

 

