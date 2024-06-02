237973
Air Canada pilots union to seek conciliator, says parties are far apart in talks

The union representing Air Canada pilots says it plans to ask that a federal conciliator be assigned to assist in contract negotiations with the airline.

The Air Line Pilots Association, representing more than 5,000 Air Canada pilots, says the two sides remain too far apart in negotiations and so will be leaving the current voluntary mediation process on June 15.

The union says it will file a notice of dispute to inform the federal Minister of Labour that they've attempted but failed to reach a collective agreement, and to request the minister assign a conciliator.

Air Canada says it has worked hard and in good faith to reach a new collective agreement and will continue to do so in the coming months.

It says customers can continue to book and travel with confidence with Air Canada as it continues under the normal bargaining process.

Canadian pilots have been highlighting the widening pay gap with pilots at major U.S. airlines, who last year secured four-year pay hikes ranging from 34 per cent to 40 per cent.

