237881
234217
Business  

AltaGas and Royal Vopak give final OK to build B.C. export facility

B.C. export facility a go

The Canadian Press - | Story: 489947

AltaGas Ltd. and joint venture partner Royal Vopak have approved a final investment decision for a large-scale liquefied petroleum gas and bulk liquids terminal project near Prince Rupert, B.C.

The decision to go ahead with the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility comes after a five-year environmental preparation and review process.

The companies say site clearing work is more than 95 per cent complete and the project is expected to come online near the end of 2026.

The capital cost of the project is estimated at $1.35 billion.

The facility will be built on a 0.77-square kilometre site next to AltaGas and Vopak's existing Ridley Island propane export terminal.

The first phase will include about 55,000 barrels per day of initial liquefied petroleum gas export capacity, including propane and butane, 600,000 barrels of LPG storage, a new jetty and extensive rail and logistics infrastructure.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.140
Metalex Ventures0.010
Russel Metals36.95-0.25
Decisive Dividend Corp7.390.1
Diamcor Mining0.0650
GGX Gold Corp0.020
234215
236093
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin93536.9+0.73%
Ethereum5158.52-0.23%
Dash40.85-0.29%
Litecoin116.08+1.20%
Ripple0.7134-0.83%
EOS1.106-0.09%
Dogecoin0.2207-1.78%
Cardano0.6128-0.97%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
238012
Real Estate
5029566
10-595 Vineyard Way N , Vernon
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,000
more details
235937
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
236467
Press Room
232208
235373