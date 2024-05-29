WestJet Encore pilots file 72-hour strike notice

Photo: The Canadian Press A WestJet Encore Bombardier Q400 twin-engined turboprop aircraft is prepared for a flight in Kamloops, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pilots at WestJet's regional carrier could be going on strike at the beginning of June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Pilots at WestJet's regional carrier could be going on strike as soon as Saturday.

The Air Line Pilots Association says WestJet Encore pilots have issued a 72-hour strike notice to management and the government.

The union says some progress has been made after two weeks of bargaining following the pilots' rejection of a tentative agreement earlier this month, but the sides remain divided on key issues.

Carin Kenny, who heads the union's WestJet Encore contingent, has said its workers are among the lowest-paid regional pilots in Canada.

WestJet says in a statement that the tentative agreement rejected earlier this month would have made the pilots some of the highest-paid among their peers.

Meanwhile, the airline has issued an advance lockout notice to the union and says a work stoppage could occur as early as 6 p.m. mountain time on Saturday if no deal is reached.