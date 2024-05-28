236671
237441
Business  

More Canadians only making minimum payment on credit cards: TransUnion

Making minimum payments

The Canadian Press - | Story: 489545

Some Canadians are seeing their credit card balances grow as the cost-of-living crisis and higher interest rates eat into household budgets, a new report shows.

A TransUnion report says the number of Canadians paying only the minimum amount on their credit cards was up eight basis points to 1.3 per cent compared with last year.

Matthew Fabian, director of financial services research at TransUnion Canada, says inflationary pressures may lead consumers to turn to bank cards or personal loans to help make ends meet, and millennials and Gen Z consumers are no exception to the trend.

The report says total consumer debt in Canada was $2.38 trillion in the first quarter, compared with $2.32 trillion in the same quarter last year, and down only slightly from a record $2.4 trillion in the fourth quarter.

The report says 31.8 million Canadians hold one or more credit products, up 3.75 per cent year-over-year, and mainly driven by newcomers.

It says millennials now hold the largest share of debt, while debt balances among the Gen Z cohort surged 30 per cent compared with last year, mainly driven by credit cards and personal loans.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment

JamesBilodeau

So, what the hell else are we supposed to do? Gotta eat. Gotta work, need gas in the vehicle, need clothes on the back.
These companies want to cry about all the debt? They make a damned killing, don't listen to it.
I acknowledge my debt, small as it is. I don't really care what the heck someone says about it. All you perfect people can kiss my rutabaga.


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.160
Metalex Ventures0.010
Russel Metals38.850
Decisive Dividend Corp7.120
Diamcor Mining0.0550
GGX Gold Corp0.020
234215
237688
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin93175.8-1.62%
Ethereum5315.59+0.08%
Dash41.53-1.07%
Litecoin113.95-2.08%
Ripple0.7265-0.41%
EOS1.108-3.23%
Dogecoin0.2246-2.60%
Cardano0.626-1.88%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
234156
Real Estate
4927360
415 Commonwealth Rd
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$378,800
more details
237750
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
236036
Press Room
237415
235373