237881
234854
Business  

Federal government's voluntary AI code of conduct gets eight more signatories

More sign on to AI code

The Canadian Press - | Story: 489402

Eight more organizations have signed on to the federal government's voluntary code of conduct for artificial intelligence.

The organizations include computer manufacturer Lenovo, software firm Salesforce, credit card company Mastercard and enterprise systems business Kyndryl.

Among the Canadian signatories are the Toronto tech hub MaRS Discovery District, virtual tutor operator Alloprof, consulting firm Levio and Quebec's real estate brokers organization.

Adopters of the code launched last year must agree to undertake several measures aimed at reducing the risks of AI, including screening data sets for potential biases and monitoring systems for potential harms.

While big AI names like Cohere, Mila and the Vector Institute previously agreed to the code along with tech firms like BlackBerry, IBM and Telus, others have criticized the guidelines.

Shopify Inc. founder and CEO Tobi Lütke has said he won't support the code because he says the country doesn't need any more "referees" and instead needs to encourage people to build companies in Canada.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1650
Metalex Ventures0.010
Russel Metals38.88-0.02
Decisive Dividend Corp7.150.05
Diamcor Mining0.0550
GGX Gold Corp0.020
234215
237850
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin95305.6+1.66%
Ethereum5387.21+2.91%
Dash41.76+2.13%
Litecoin116.55+1.55%
Ripple0.7308+1.11%
EOS1.145+0.79%
Dogecoin0.2342+3.08%
Cardano0.6376+1.75%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
236093
Real Estate
5000253
850 Saucier Avenue #118
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,000
more details
235132
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
235753
Press Room
235929