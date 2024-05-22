237259
Maple Leaf Foods to close aging Brantford poultry plant, consolidate production

Maple Leaf Foods says it's closing its aging poultry plant in Brantford, Ont. and consolidating its production into its existing network through early next year.

The company says earlier this year, it determined that the 100-year-old facility would likely need significant ongoing investment to continue operating long-term.

Maple Leaf says most of its Further Processed Poultry production will be consolidated into its existing plant network.

President and CEO Curtis Frank says it was a decision the company took seriously.

He says the plant closure will happen in a phased manner to maintain business continuity and meet customer demand.

The company will work with affected employees to support them, including through opportunities at other Maple Leaf facilities.

