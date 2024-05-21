236671
Loblaw boycott organizers say they plan to keep movement going past May

Loblaw boycott to go on

The Canadian Press - | Story: 488500

The organizers of a month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores say they've decided to extend the boycott past May.

After a Reddit group created to vent and talk about high grocery prices attracted tens of thousands of members, plans formed for a boycott of Canada's largest grocer.

In a press release sent by organizer Emily Johnson on Tuesday, the boycott organizers say a poll of the community's members showed most want to keep the movement going. 

The release says the boycotters plan to focus on advocacy efforts in the months ahead. 

Loblaw has pushed back against criticisms of the company as frustration mounts over food inflation, saying it is not responsible for higher food prices. 

Food inflation has been moderating under the weight of higher interest rates, helping drive overall inflation lower in April, but prices are still significantly higher than they were a few years ago. 

