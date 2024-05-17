237416
Business  

Bank chief executives summoned to House of Commons environment committee

The Canadian Press - | Story: 487980

A parliamentary committee has summoned Canada's big five bank CEOs to talk about the environmental and climate impacts of the financial system.

The House of Commons environment committee has set a date of June 13 for the chief executives of RBC, TD Bank, CIBC, BMO and Scotiabank to appear, according to meeting minutes. 

Scotiabank and CIBC confirmed their CEOs plan to appear, while other banks did not immediately clarify if they plan to attend.

A summons is generally used to compel attendance when invitations to appear at a committee meeting are declined.

The banks have faced scrutiny for their lending practices and environmental track record, including the hundreds of billions of dollars in funding they've provided to fossil fuel companies in recent years. 

Banks have made both short and long-term emission reduction targets, but face criticism for not moving fast enough. 

4_sale

Just another attack on Fossil Fuel...Put all the people in one area fenced off that are FOSSIL FUEL OPPONENTS
You don't get ANYTHING produced by Fossil Fuel...
All you people against Fossil Fuel would have no Clothes, no Furniture, no Cell Phones, no Autos, living in a Cave trying to start a fire rubbing two sticks....
And the rest of us would have PEACE and QUIET!!!!


