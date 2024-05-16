Luxury parka maker Canada Goose reports $5M Q4 profit, revenue up 22% from year ago

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a profit in its fourth quarter compared with a loss a year earlier as its revenue rose 22 per cent. A Canada Goose logo is shown on a storefront in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The luxury parka maker says it earned net income attributable to shareholders of $5.0 million or five cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of $3.1 million or three cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the totalled $358.0 million, up from $293.2 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it earned 19 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 13 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

It is outlook for its 2025 financial year, Canada Goose says it expects total revenue to grow in the low-single-digits year-over-year.

It also says its adjusted net income per diluted share for the full year is expected to grow by a mid-teen percentage compared with a year earlier.