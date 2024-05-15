Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales down 2.1% at $69.9B in March

Photo: The Canadian Press Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.1 per cent, to $69.9 billion in March as sales of petroleum and coal products and motor vehicles fell. The Cenovus Christina Lake oilsands facility southeast of Fort McMurray, Alta., is shown on Wednesday April, 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.1 per cent to $69.9 billion in March as sales of petroleum and coal products and motor vehicles fell.

The agency says sales of petroleum and coal products dropped 8.0 per cent to $8.0 billion in March as volumes fell 6.1 per cent.

Sales of motor vehicles fell 7.9 per cent to $4.6 billion in March as sales of motor vehicle parts lost 2.8 per cent.

Statistics Canada says retoolings at several major auto assembly plants in Ontario continued to impact auto manufacturing and contributed to the lower sales for the month.

Meanwhile, sales of machinery rose 2.9 per cent to $4.5 billion in March. The increase came as sales in all seven machinery industry groups climbed higher, led by commercial and service industry machinery which gained 41.6 per cent.

Overall manufacturing sales in constant dollars fell 2.0 per cent in March.