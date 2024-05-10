236810
237156
Business  

WestJet Encore pilots reject tentative deal; airline says no impact on operations

Pilots reject tentative deal

The Canadian Press - | Story: 486804

The union representing WestJet Encore pilots says its members rejected the tentative deal reached last month, with just over half voting the agreement down. 

The union says despite improvements to compensation and scheduling, the pilots wanted to see more action from WestJet to address ongoing issues with pilot recruitment, retention and morale. 

WestJet says it was disappointed to learn that pilots voted down what it calls a competitive agreement within Canada's airline industry.

The airline says the results of the ratification vote do not impact operations. 

Pilots with WestJet's regional subsidiary approved a strike mandate on April 2 by 97 per cent.

The union says the vote result shows pilots have a "deep-seated feeling" that the company is failing to recognize workers' needs beyond compensation. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.190
Metalex Ventures0.0150.01
Russel Metals39.16-0.29
Decisive Dividend Corp7.98-0.4
Diamcor Mining0.0450
GGX Gold Corp0.030
234215
227352
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin83549.7+0.09%
Ethereum4004.68+0.22%
Dash40.02+0.05%
Litecoin110.52+0.42%
Ripple0.6913+0.29%
EOS1.09+0.28%
Dogecoin0.1983+0.00%
Cardano0.6168+0.16%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4990054
36-6900 Marshall Road
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$535,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
231399
Press Room
234454