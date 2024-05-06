236707
Business  

Ensign Energy Services reports Q1 loss, revenue down 11% from year ago

Q1 loss at Ensign Energy

The Canadian Press - | Story: 485948

Ensign Energy Services Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year earlier as its revenue fell 11 per cent.

The oilfield services company says its net loss attributed to common shareholders amounted to $1.2 million or a penny per diluted for its first quarter compared with a profit of $4.2 million or two cents per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 totalled $431.3 million, down from $484.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Ensign says it saw 3,752 operating days in Canada in the quarter, down from 3,800 operating days a year earlier, while Canadian well servicing recorded 11,926 operating hours, down from 13,776 operating hours a year earlier.

In the U.S., the company recorded 3,134 operating days in the quarter, down from 4,617 operating days a year earlier as its U.S. well servicing business reported 26,251 operating hours, down from 27,917 operating hours in the first quarter of 2023.

Ensign's international drilling business saw 1,319 operating days in the first quarter of 2024, down from 1,104 operating days a year earlier.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals39.681.16
Decisive Dividend Corp9.89-0.14
Diamcor Mining0.050
GGX Gold Corp0.030
234215
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin86500-1.28%
Ethereum4221.96-1.64%
Dash39.48-0.98%
Litecoin109.97-1.26%
Ripple0.7246-0.14%
EOS1.124-0.09%
Dogecoin0.2139-2.72%
Cardano0.622-0.80%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5013185
S201-3389 Lakeshore Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
236467
Press Room