Seaspan ships now equipped with Starlink internet

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. A container ship loading at Roberts Bank Deltaport container terminal

Seaspan Corp. has outfitted its entire fleet of container ships with broadband Internet via SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system.

Starlink provides broadband Internet through a string of 6,000 satellites that orbit the Earth and make Internet available to most of the Northern Hemisphere, excluding Russia and China.

In a press release, Seaspan said it is among the first major container ship operators to bring Starlink broadband service to its entire fleet. Headquartered in North Vancouver, Seaspan operates a fleet of more than 150 container ships. Maersk also signed up last year for Starlink service for its container ship fleet.

“Enhanced connectivity on board our vessels will translate to increased efficiency, safety, and seafarer welfare across our fleet,” said Seaspan COO Torsten Holst Pedersen.

"In today's digital age, where data transfer demands continue to skyrocket for leveraging AI and other innovative technologies, it was crucial to establish robust high-bandwidth communication capabilities across our fleet,” said Seaspan vice president of information technology Garret Wong.

“With the implementation of Starlink on all our vessels, we are now well-positioned to take advantage of the