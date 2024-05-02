Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit rose to $2.3 billion in March

Photo: The Canadian Press Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade deficit of $2.3 billion in March. A truck carries a cargo container at the Port of Vancouver Centerm container terminal in Vancouver, on Friday, October 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade deficit of $2.3 billion in March.

The agency says it was the largest trade deficit since June 2023 and followed a surplus of $476 million in February.

Total exports fell 5.3 per cent in March to $62.6 billion as exports of unwrought gold, which surged in February, came back down.

Exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products decreased 17.4 per cent in March.

Meanwhile, imports fell 1.2 per cent to $64.8 billion as imports of electronic and electrical equipment and parts fell 8.1 per cent.

In volume terms, total exports fell 4.7 per cent, while total imports decreased 1.2 per cent.