235957
Business  

Workers who build A220 at Airbus Canada ratify new contract

Airbus Canada deal ratified

The Canadian Press - | Story: 485322

The union representing 1,300 workers at Airbus Canada says they have ratified a new five-year contract.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says workers voted 77 per cent in favour of the agreement that included adjustments recommended by a conciliator.

The contract covers workers in Quebec who assemble the A220 aircraft, formerly known as the C Series made by Bombardier Inc.

The new five-year deal includes wage increases of eight per cent in the first year, followed by three per cent in the second and four per cent in each of the final three years. The agreement also includes improvements to a group insurance plan, shift premiums, vacation policy and pensions.

The new collective agreement comes after workers rejected two previous offers from the company as well as a tentative deal late last month.

The ratification ends fears of a lockout after management said they would take the job action Thursday if employees did not approve the deal.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals39.51.31
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.370.02
Diamcor Mining0.050
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
234215
234494
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin81200.1+1.50%
Ethereum4110.14+0.85%
Dash39.57+0.82%
Litecoin110.14+0.17%
Ripple0.7138+0.56%
EOS1.091+1.77%
Dogecoin0.1827+2.24%
Cardano0.6291+1.94%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5016918
#118-445 Yates Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$879,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
235373