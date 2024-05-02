235957
Business  

BCE reports Q1 profit and operating revenue down from year ago

BCE Q1 profits down

The Canadian Press - | Story: 485318

BCE Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it faced higher severance, acquisition and other costs related mainly to job cuts.

The company also says it faced increased net mark-to-market losses on derivatives, higher interest costs and increased depreciation and amortization expenses.

BCE says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $402 million or 44 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a profit of $725 million or 79 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Operating revenue totalled $6.01 billion, down from $6.05 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

On an adjusted basis, BCE says it earned 72 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 85 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals38.190
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.350
Diamcor Mining0.050
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
234215
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin80261.9+0.32%
Ethereum4090.98+0.38%
Dash39.35+0.25%
Litecoin109.7-0.23%
Ripple0.7066-0.42%
EOS1.092+1.87%
Dogecoin0.1798+0.56%
Cardano0.6221+0.81%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5003164
858 Coronation Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$874,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room