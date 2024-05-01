235816
235480
Business  

London Drugs phone lines working, stores still closed after cybersecurity incident

London Drugs still closed

The Canadian Press - | Story: 485282

London Drugs says its phone lines are working again after being taken offline in response to a cybersecurity incident. 

A statement from the Richmond, B.C.-based pharmacy and retail chain says Canada Post offices inside London Drugs stores are also up and running again.

The company closed all of its stores across Western Canada until further notice after the incident was discovered on Sunday.

The statement says the stores remain closed out of an abundance of caution but customers are still being provided with urgent pharmacy care.

It says the investigation is assessing the extent to which any data has been compromised and people will be notified if personal information was affected.

There are more than 80 London Drugs locations across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and B.C.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals38.19-0.58
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.350.19
Diamcor Mining0.050
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
234215
235917
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin78509.1-1.87%
Ethereum3991-2.07%
Dash38.54-1.81%
Litecoin108.96-0.90%
Ripple0.6963-1.83%
EOS1.057-1.40%
Dogecoin0.1719-3.92%
Cardano0.6102-1.13%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4995144
1001-1395 Ellis Street
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,250,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
235421