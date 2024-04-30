236173
Business  

Canadian cannabis stocks spike as U.S. reportedly set to reclassify marijuana

Cannabis stocks spike

The Canadian Press - | Story: 484988

Canadian cannabis stocks soared Tuesday afternoon after The Associated Press reported the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

Canopy Growth Corp. surged 49 per cent after the announcement, while Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Tilray Brands Inc. soared 32 and 39 per cent, respectively.

The Associated Press, citing five sources familiar with the matter, reported the DEA's proposal would recognize the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledge it has less potential for abuse than other, more dangerous drugs.

However, it would not legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Currently, marijuana is listed as a Schedule I drug in the U.S., alongside heroin and LSD, but would be reclassified as a Schedule III drug, alongside ketamine and some anabolic steroids.

The reclassification of the drug in the U.S. could lessen risks for cannabis companies that operate south of the border and potentially improve investor appetite for cannabis stocks.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals38.77-0.73
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.160.18
Diamcor Mining0.050
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0250.01
234215
231300
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin82609.3-5.34%
Ethereum4086.02-7.03%
Dash37.96-5.71%
Litecoin108.84-4.78%
Ripple0.6884-2.27%
EOS1.04-5.54%
Dogecoin0.1825-7.11%
Cardano0.6063-3.04%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227682
Real Estate
5007821
144-4025 Gellatly Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$678,000
more details
236291
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
233828
Press Room
233820