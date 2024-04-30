236273
234600
Business  

Statistics Canada says real GDP grew 0.2 per cent in February

Real GDP ticks up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 484913

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product rose 0.2 per cent in February.

The growth followed a 0.5 per cent gain in January. 

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says its advance estimate for March indicated that real GDP was essentially unchanged for the month.

The economic expansion in February came as services-producing industries increased 0.2 per cent helped by gains in transportation and warehousing. 

Statistics Canada says goods-producing industries were essentially unchanged as the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector grew and the utilities and manufacturing sectors contracted.

Overall, 12 of 20 sectors increased in February. 

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1650
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals39.50
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.980
Diamcor Mining0.050
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.020
234215
233833
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin84116.6-3.62%
Ethereum4140.01-5.80%
Dash37.87-5.94%
Litecoin108.69-4.91%
Ripple0.6832-3.12%
EOS1.032-6.27%
Dogecoin0.1851-6.09%
Cardano0.5905-5.59%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5003164
858 Coronation Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$895,000
more details
233828
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
235995