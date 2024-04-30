Statistics Canada says real GDP grew 0.2 per cent in February

Photo: The Canadian Press Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Statistics Canada is set to release its February gross domestic product report today, along with a preliminary estimate for economic growth during the first three months of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product rose 0.2 per cent in February.

The growth followed a 0.5 per cent gain in January.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says its advance estimate for March indicated that real GDP was essentially unchanged for the month.

The economic expansion in February came as services-producing industries increased 0.2 per cent helped by gains in transportation and warehousing.

Statistics Canada says goods-producing industries were essentially unchanged as the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector grew and the utilities and manufacturing sectors contracted.

Overall, 12 of 20 sectors increased in February.