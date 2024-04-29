Retailer London Drugs closes stores in Western Canada due to 'cybersecurity incident'

Photo: The Canadian Press A London Drugs store is shown In Vancouver on Wednesday Oct. 18, 2023. Retail and pharmacy chain London Drugs says in a post on social media that it has closed all of its stores in Western Canada temporarily due to what it called an "operational issue." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nono Shen

Retail and pharmacy chain London Drugs has closed all of its stores in Western Canada temporarily due to what is says was a "cybersecurity incident".

The company says the store closures were done out of an abundance of caution.

“On April 28, 2024, London Drugs discovered that it was the victim of a cybersecurity incident. Out of an abundance of caution, London Drugs is closing all stores across Western Canada until further notice.

"Upon discovering the incident, London Drugs immediately undertook countermeasures to protect its network and data, including retaining leading third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment, remediation and to conduct a forensic investigation," read an email statement from the retailer.

London Drugs adds that at this time, it has no reason to believe that customer or employee data has been impacted.

During the closure, pharmacists will be able to help with urgent needs. In those cases, it suggests customers call their local store's pharmacy and make the necessary arrangements.

London Drugs has more than 80 stores across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and B.C.