235256
Business  

Imperial Oil reports $1.2B Q1 profit, revenue up from year ago

$1.2B Imperial Oil profit

The Canadian Press - | Story: 484266

Imperial Oil Ltd. reported a first-quarter profit of $1.20 billion, down from $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company says the profit amounted to $2.23 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from $2.13 per diluted share in its first quarter last year when it had more shares outstanding.

Total revenue and other income amounted to $12.28 billion, up from $12.12 billion in its first quarter of 2023.

Imperial says production averaged 421,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the quarter, up from 413,000 a year earlier.

Refinery throughput for the quarter averaged 407,000 barrels per day, down from 417,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2023.

Refinery capacity utilization was 94 per cent, down from 96 per cent.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals39.620.35
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.14-0.02
Diamcor Mining0.050
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0250
234215
235066
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin87234-1.10%
Ethereum4274.36-0.98%
Dash40.98-1.89%
Litecoin120.85+5.43%
Ripple0.7091-1.39%
EOS1.112-3.64%
Dogecoin0.2025-2.41%
Cardano0.636-1.09%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
233833
Real Estate
4986751
1689 Kloppenburg Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$800,000
more details
234154
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room