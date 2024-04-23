232807
234217
Business  

CN Rail profits fall alongside container shipment revenue

CN Rail profits fall

The Canadian Press - | Story: 483699

Canadian National Railway Co. says earnings slid last quarter amid higher labour costs and lower revenue from container shipments.

The country's largest railroad operator is reporting that net income feel nearly 10 per cent to $1.10 billion in the three months ended March 31 versus $1.22 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company says first-quarter revenue dipped by about one per cent to $4.25 billion from $4.31 billion the previous year.

CN says diluted earnings fell more than five per cent to $1.72 per share from $1.82 per share, roughly on par with analysts' expectations of $1.73 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

CEO Tracy Robinson says the company's growth opportunities are taking shape as the economy starts to ramp back up.

CN also says its board approved a second-quarter dividend of 84.5 cents per share that will be paid on June 28.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.190.02
Metalex Ventures0.0150.01
Russel Metals39.860.06
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.3-0.08
Diamcor Mining0.050
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
234215
235917
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin90670.2-1.01%
Ethereum4393.96+0.15%
Dash42.73-1.79%
Litecoin116.08-0.84%
Ripple0.7501-1.70%
EOS1.148-1.12%
Dogecoin0.2187-1.35%
Cardano0.6848-3.25%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
235201
Real Estate
5011516
415 Commonwealth Road #294
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,900
more details
232258
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
235047
Press Room