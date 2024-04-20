234737
Business  

Tim Hortons says proposed Roll Up the Rim class action suit has no merit

Roll Up the Rim lawsuit

The Canadian Press - | Story: 483239

Tim Hortons says there's no merit to a proposed class action lawsuit regarding emails it sent out in error to participants in its popular Roll Up the Rim promotion.

LPC Avocat Inc. has launched a proposed class action suit, claiming about 500,000 customers received an email on April 17 saying they had won a boat through Roll up the Rim.

The law firm says the boat is worth about $64,000.

The proposed lawsuit, which has yet to be certified, claims the defendants are owed the boat as well as damages.

Tim Hortons says the email was sent through "human error," and once the company became aware of the mistake it quickly notified the affected customers and apologized.

It says it believes the lawsuit has no merit, and it will address this through the court.

