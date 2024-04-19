233306
Lululemon cutting over 100 jobs in Washington distribution centre closure

Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is cutting more than 100 jobs as it plans to close a distribution centre in Washington state.

It says some employees at the Sumner, Wash. centre will be retrained and relocated to other facilities, but that "just over" 100 positions with be eliminated because of the closure.

The company says it decided to close the smaller distribution centre as part of a regular evaluation of its network.

Lululemon says its overall fulfilment strategy includes a multi-year investment to increase its capacity and support growth.

It says some of the employees could be moved to jobs at its recently opened distribution centre in the greater Los Angeles area.

The company says it is committed to supporting impacted employees through the transition.

