TC Energy reduces pressure on pipeline segment as rupture investigation continues

Investigating pipeline blast

The Canadian Press

TC Energy Corp. says it has reduced the pressure on a segment of its NGTL pipeline system in Alberta while an investigation continues into the cause of a rupture that occurred earlier this week.

The Calgary-based pipeline company says it made the decision to reduce pressure on the segment out of an "abundance of caution," and in consultation with the Canada Energy Regulator.

The rupture that occurred on a section of the NGTL natural gas pipeline system on Tuesday sparked a wildfire northwest of Edson, Alta.

The fire, which government officials say was never a threat to surrounding communities, has since been extinguished.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, while the Canada Energy Regulator has also been monitoring the company's response.

TC Energy says it is communicating with its customers about any impacts to service while the pipeline segment is operating with reduced pressure. The company says it is developing a repair plan for the affected segment and is evaluating timelines for the pipeline's full return to service.

