Business  

Engine Capital backs Simpson Oil's call for strategic review at Parkland

Push for Parkland review

The Canadian Press - | Story: 482556

An activist investor has sent a letter to the board of directors at Parkland Corp. backing a call from the company's largest shareholder for a strategic review at the fuel retailer.

U.S.-based Engine Capital LP says it supports a request by Simpson Oil Ltd. asking that Parkland conduct a review of strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the company.

Parkland has said the review is unnecessary and does not consider the best interests of the majority of its shareholders.

Simpson owns about 20 per cent of Parkland's shares, while Engine Capital holds about 2.5 per cent.

Last year, Engine Capital urged Parkland to sell or spin off what it called "non-core assets'' and become a pure-play fuel and convenience retailer.

While Parkland rejected that suggestion, the company has made other changes including putting a number of other assets, such as certain retail locations, up for sale and making changes to its board.

 

