Western Forest Products indefinitely curtails Alberni Pacific Division facility

Western Forest Products Inc. says it's indefinitely curtailing operations at its Alberni Pacific Division facility.

The Vancouver-based company says the facility has been temporarily curtailed since the fall of 2022.

In January 2023, Western Forest Products confirmed the mill would not restart "in its current configuration."

It started a working group to explore viable solutions for the site.

However, it says it was unable to achieve an outcome that would allow the site to keep operating.

The company says it's offering voluntary severance for the facility's remaining 60 employees.