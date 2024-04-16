232807
Business  

Unifor withdraws Amazon union applications, citing 'suspiciously high' employee data

Unifor pulls applications

The Canadian Press - | Story: 482449

Unifor says it’s temporarily withdrawing its applications to represent workers at two Vancouver-area Amazon facilities, accusing the e-commerce giant of providing a “suspiciously high” employee count.

The union announced last week it had filed two applications with the B.C. Labour Relations Board to represent workers at fulfilment centres in New Westminster and Delta.

Unifor says B.C. law doesn’t make employers provide an employee count during a union drive, meaning unions have to guess how many signed cards they need before applying for certification.

The union says it plans to re-double its efforts in the coming weeks and re-apply to the labour board.

Under B.C. law, if the signed cards represent more than 55 per cent of the eligible workforce at a facility, union certification is granted, while if the cards represent at least 45 per cent, a vote may be called instead.

Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait said the company is confident it provided the board with accurate and complete information.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.17-0
Metalex Ventures0.015-0.01
Russel Metals40.730.32
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.66-0.14
Diamcor Mining0.05-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0250
234215
230488
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin88336.6+0.92%
Ethereum4284.66+0.08%
Dash39.07-0.48%
Litecoin110.92+3.01%
Ripple0.6884+0.29%
EOS1.042-0.10%
Dogecoin0.2174-2.25%
Cardano0.6377+0.63%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
233668
Real Estate
5005141
#35 1835 Nancee Way Court
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$539,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
233819