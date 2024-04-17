After 51 years, Kelowna Steel Fabricators closing its doors

Photo: Kelowna Steel Fabricators

Their fingerprints are etched in many buildings across Kelowna and the Okanagan.

Now, after 51 years, Kelowna Steel Fabricators are preparing to close the doors for the last time next week.

The last day for the company which opened in 1973 is Friday, April 26.

"My dad would be proud of how long we were able to go, maybe not the way things ended but it was a good run and we're proud of what we did do," company owner James Warkentin told Castanet News this week.

"Nothing lasts forever is kind of how I'm looking at it...trying not to get too down."

Warkentin cited a number of reasons for the difficult decision to close the doors.

"There's a whole list of I guess things that haven't gone our way the last few years - unfortunately.

"There were a few jobs that maybe we should have been a part of and larger customers that can't or won't pay.

"Market conditions would be part of it too."

The custom steel fabricators are wrapping up a few jobs before the doors close - one at Gordon and Lawrence and another new development on Clifton Road.

The closure affects about a dozen employees.

As Kelowna Steel Fabricators prepares to close, Warkentin wanted to take a moment to thank the "innumerable customers and suppliers who made this business a success over the past 51 years.

"KSF would also like to extend their sincere thanks to all the present and past employees who, along with their families, have made working at KSF a real pleasure.

"We wish them all the very best."

The property on Richter Street in Kelowna's north end is up for sale, listed at $4.55 million.