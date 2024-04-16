233567
234854
Business  

Fed's Powell suggests that elevated inflation will likely delay rate cuts this year

US in no rush to cut rates

The Canadian Press - | Story: 482388

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned Tuesday that persistently elevated inflation will likely delay any Fed rate cuts until later this year because “recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence” that price increases are under control.

The most recent inflation reports “instead indicate that it’s likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence,” Powell said during a panel discussion at the Wilson Center. “If higher inflation does persist, we can maintain the current level of restriction for as long as needed.”

The Fed chair's comments suggested that without further evidence that inflation is falling, the central bank will likely carry out fewer than the three quarter-point reductions its officials had forecast during their most recent meeting in March.

Powell's comments followed a speech earlier Tuesday by Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, who also appeared to raise the prospect that the Fed would would not carry out three cuts this year in its benchmark rate, which stands at a multi-decade high after 11 rate hikes beginning two years ago.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.17-0
Metalex Ventures0.015-0.01
Russel Metals40.740.33
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.65-0.15
Diamcor Mining0.05-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0250
234215
230801
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin86786-0.85%
Ethereum4230.63-1.18%
Dash38.45-2.06%
Litecoin109.02+1.24%
Ripple0.6797-0.87%
EOS1.026-1.63%
Dogecoin0.2117-4.94%
Cardano0.6204-2.21%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
234003
Real Estate
5005953
885 Mt Ida RD
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,900
more details
231385
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
232059
Press Room
229232