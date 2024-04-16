CAE signs deal with Nav Canada to help train air traffic controllers amid shortage

Photo: The Canadian Press The CAE logo is seen in front of the aeropspace company’s plant, Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Flight simulator maker CAE Inc. says it has signed an agreement with Nav Canada to help train flight service specialists and air traffic controllers beginning this fall.

CAE instructors will use Nav Canada's training curriculum and courseware as it conducts initial training at its new Air Traffic Services Training Centre on CAE’s campus in Montreal.

The two organizations say the partnership will provide additional training capacity while Nav Canada, which has previously acknowledged flight delays stemming in part to a lack of air traffic controllers, continues to deliver existing training programs across the country.

In July, the International Air Transport Association called out air traffic control organizations in North America, which include Nav Canada, for staffing shortages that "continue to produce unacceptable delays and disruptions."

CAE president and CEO Marc Parent says the company has an extensive background in advanced training delivery and modern learning sciences, noting the "challenges posed by the increased demand for highly skilled people throughout the aviation sector."

Nav Canada says it plans to recruit more than 500 additional students by 2028 who will be trained by CAE.