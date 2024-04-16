233567
235212
Business  

CAE signs deal with Nav Canada to help train air traffic controllers amid shortage

Air traffic training deal

The Canadian Press - | Story: 482344

Flight simulator maker CAE Inc. says it has signed an agreement with Nav Canada to help train flight service specialists and air traffic controllers beginning this fall.

CAE instructors will use Nav Canada's training curriculum and courseware as it conducts initial training at its new Air Traffic Services Training Centre on CAE’s campus in Montreal.

The two organizations say the partnership will provide additional training capacity while Nav Canada, which has previously acknowledged flight delays stemming in part to a lack of air traffic controllers, continues to deliver existing training programs across the country.

In July, the International Air Transport Association called out air traffic control organizations in North America, which include Nav Canada, for staffing shortages that "continue to produce unacceptable delays and disruptions."

CAE president and CEO Marc Parent says the company has an extensive background in advanced training delivery and modern learning sciences, noting the "challenges posed by the increased demand for highly skilled people throughout the aviation sector."

Nav Canada says it plans to recruit more than 500 additional students by 2028 who will be trained by CAE.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.17-0
Metalex Ventures0.015-0.01
Russel Metals40.22-0.19
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.7-0.1
Diamcor Mining0.055-0
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0250
234215
234357
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin86885.8-0.74%
Ethereum4262.69-0.43%
Dash38.17-2.78%
Litecoin108.98+1.21%
Ripple0.6757-1.46%
EOS1.03-1.25%
Dogecoin0.211-5.39%
Cardano0.6333-0.16%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
230807
Real Estate
5012881
415 Commonwealth Rd #16
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$165,000
more details
232059
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
232059
Press Room
229232