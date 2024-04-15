Walmart launches pilot program for customers to recycle reusable shopping bags

Photo: The Canadian Press Walmart Canada is launching a national pilot program for customers to recycle their reusable shopping bags.People leave a Walmart store in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Walmart Canada is launching a national pilot program for customers to recycle their reusable shopping bags.

The retailer says customers from across Canada can send in their extra or damaged Walmart reusable blue shopping bags.

TerraCycle, the company powering the program, will either wash and donate the bags to charity partners or recycle them.

Walmart says recycled bags will be processed into raw materials that manufacturers use to make things like shipping pallets and outdoor furniture.

Canada banned single-use plastic shopping bags in December 2022, along with other single-use plastic items including straws and cutlery.

However, Walmart Canada stopped offering plastic bags in April that year, saying the change would help prevent more than 680 million plastic bags from entering circulation every year.