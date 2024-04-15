233567
233559
Business  

Walmart launches pilot program for customers to recycle reusable shopping bags

Walmart to recycle bags

The Canadian Press - | Story: 482182

Walmart Canada is launching a national pilot program for customers to recycle their reusable shopping bags.

The retailer says customers from across Canada can send in their extra or damaged Walmart reusable blue shopping bags.

TerraCycle, the company powering the program, will either wash and donate the bags to charity partners or recycle them.

Walmart says recycled bags will be processed into raw materials that manufacturers use to make things like shipping pallets and outdoor furniture.

Canada banned single-use plastic shopping bags in December 2022, along with other single-use plastic items including straws and cutlery.

However, Walmart Canada stopped offering plastic bags in April that year, saying the change would help prevent more than 680 million plastic bags from entering circulation every year.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.020.01
Russel Metals40.48-0.38
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.90.04
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0250
234215
234001
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin88068.8-3.33%
Ethereum4281.62-2.17%
Dash38.78-7.16%
Litecoin107.12-3.21%
Ripple0.6752-3.43%
EOS1.017-5.22%
Dogecoin0.2081-7.56%
Cardano0.6279-3.23%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
230565
Real Estate
4996359
2201 Terrero Place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$935,000
more details
234567
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
234353
Press Room
234248