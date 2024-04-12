233072
Canadian Airbus workers reach tentative agreement with company

Airbus workers reach deal

The Canadian Press - | Story: 481845

Airbus Canada says it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing employees at the company's assembly facility in Mirabel, Que.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers represents about 1,300 workers at the facility.

Earlier in April, workers rejected a second offer from the employer.

At the time, the union said members were concerned that the proposed wage increases were below the rate of inflation.

It said workers had voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.

An Airbus spokesperson says the company sees the tentative deal as positive and is committed to reaching a new collective agreement that is fair for both parties while ensuring the long-term success of the A220.

