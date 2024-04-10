Canfor closing Jackson mill as part of restructuring in Alabama

Photo: CTV News

Canfor Corp. is closing its Jackson mill in southern Alabama at the end of June as part of a restructuring of its operations in the state.

The forestry company says as part of the changes in Alabama it will add a second shift at its nearby Fulton mill.

Canfor is also set to open a new sawmill in Axis, Ala., later this year.

Lee Goodloe, president of Canfor Southern Pine, says the company is working to optimize its operational footprint in the region.

Goodloe says the company expects the majority of its employees at the Jackson facility will have an opportunity to move to either its expanded operation at Fulton or its new sawmill in Axis once it opens.

Canfor has more than 50 facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.