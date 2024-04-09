Tilray shares sink after it reports US$105M Q3 loss and cuts adjusted EBITDA guidance

Photo: The Canadian Press Cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. reported a loss of US$105.0 million in its latest quarter as its net revenue rose nearly 30 per cent compared with a year earlier. A person checks out a sample at a cannabis store in Winnipeg on October 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Shares of cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. were down nearly 20 per cent after it reported its latest quarterly results and cut its full-year guidance.

Tilray shares were down 67 cents at $2.83 in late-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The drop came after the company said it expected adjusted EBITDA of US$60 million to US$63 million for its 2024 financial year ending May 31, down from earlier guidance for US$68 million to US$78 million.

Tilray also said it no longer expects positive adjusted free cash flow for its full financial year, due to the delayed timing for collecting cash on various asset sales.

The change came as Tilray, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said it lost US$105.0 million or 12 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 29. The result compared with a loss of US$1.2 billion or US$1.90 per diluted share in the same quarter last year when it recorded a large one-time impairment charge.

Net revenue in what was the company's third quarter totalled US$188.3 million, up from US$145.6 million a year earlier.