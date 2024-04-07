232696
2 dead after car crash with a Washington State Patrol trooper, authorities say

2 dead after car crash

The Associated Press - | Story: 480870

Two people were killed in a car crash with a Washington State Patrol trooper just west of Seattle, authorities said Saturday evening. The trooper was not seriously injured in the Saturday crash, but was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The Mason County Coroner identified the two killed as Washington residents Charles Ferree, 72, and Deolia Blandford, 49, on Sunday.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was driving on U.S. 101 with emergency lights and sirens on when the trooper T-boned a Toyota Prius at an intersection, said Deputy Matt Colbenson, spokesperson for the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

Washington State Patrol released a brief statement Saturday about the crash and declined to comment, citing the agency's own involvement in the case.

The sheriff's office is leading the investigation.

