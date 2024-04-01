234237
Business  

Microsoft splits Teams from Office after antitrust scrutiny

Microsoft splits product sale

The Associated Press - | Story: 479807

Microsoft will stop packaging its Teams videoconferencing app with its Office software after the practice attracted antitrust scrutiny.

The tech giant said Monday that customers buying Office subscriptions starting this week won't get Teams bundled with the service. Microsoft will start selling the two products separately around the world, following a move last year to separate the products in Europe.

That was after the European Union’s executive commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top competition enforcer, opened a formal investigation over concerns that bundling Teams with Office gives the company an unfair edge over competitors.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint filed in 2020 by Slack Technologies, a maker of popular workplace messaging software.

Slack, owned by business software maker Salesforce, alleged that Microsoft was abusing its market dominance to eliminate competition — in violation of EU laws — by illegally combining Teams with its Office suite, which includes Word, Excel and Outlook.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180
Metalex Ventures0.010
Russel Metals44.44-0.63
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.36-0.12
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.025-0
234215
231366
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin94535-2.06%
Ethereum4735.05-4.06%
Dash51.21-5.46%
Litecoin134.88-5.29%
Ripple0.8313-2.35%
EOS1.411-5.30%
Dogecoin0.2797-6.05%
Cardano0.8404-4.43%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
233665
Real Estate
4964945
291-1999 Highway 97S
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$349,000
more details
232059
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room