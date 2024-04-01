232807
Ballard Power Systems signs largest order ever with European bus manufacturer Solaris

The Canadian Press - | Story: 479766

Ballard Power Systems says it has signed a long-term supply agreement with European bus manufacturer Solaris Bus & Coach that it calls its largest order ever for fuel cell engines.

The deal consolidates existing orders for about 300 fuel cell engines, while adding aftermarket and extended warranty services, along with a new commitment for about an additional 700 fuel cell engines and related aftermarket extended warranty services. 

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The deal includes engines for both 12-metre and 18-metre buses.

They are expected to be used in buses across Europe where Solaris buses powered by Ballard fuel cell engines operate in over 22 cities.

Ballard says delivery is expected to start this year and run through the end of 2027.

 

