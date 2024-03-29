232807
232574
Business  

US probes complaints that Ford pickups can downshift without warning, increasing the risk of a crash

Ford pickup complaint eyed

The Associated Press - | Story: 479527

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that more than 540,000 Ford pickup trucks can abruptly downshift to a lower gear and increase the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Friday that it opened the investigation this week after receiving 86 consumer complaints about the problem with the trucks' automatic transmissions.

Investigation documents say the probe covers F-150s from the 2014 model year. The agency is looking into whether those trucks should have been included in previous recalls for the problem.

The complaints allege that the trucks can suddenly shift to a lower gear without warning. Often, the rear wheels locked up, with one consumer telling the agency that his truck downshifted abruptly, causing it to crash into a concrete barrier and another vehicle. Both the pickup driver and the driver of the other vehicle were hurt.

The company said it’s working with NHTSA to support the investigation. Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top selling vehicles in the U.S.

Certain F-150 pickups from the 2011 and 2012 model years were recalled for the same problem in 2016. Ford later added 2013 models to the recall.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180.01
Metalex Ventures0.010
Russel Metals45.07-0.17
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.48-0.23
Diamcor Mining0.055-0
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.03-0.02
232708
231752
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin94972.3+0.15%
Ethereum4762.47-0.04%
Dash54.04+0.28%
Litecoin143.86-2.76%
Ripple0.8517-0.47%
EOS1.488-0.93%
Dogecoin0.2914+0.69%
Cardano0.9012+0.00%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227681
Real Estate
4999489
2365 Aberdeen Street Kelowna, BC
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,425,000
more details
233612
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
232027
Press Room
232159