233046
230778
Business  

DavidsTea signs deal to bring products to 1,500 Circle K, Couche-Tard stores

DavidsTea in Circle K stores

The Canadian Press - | Story: 478788

DavidsTea Inc. says it has signed a deal to sell its beverages in 1,500 Circle K and Couche-Tard stores.

The Montreal-based tea purveyor says the deal with convenience store owner Alimentation Couche-Tard is structured as an exclusive supplier agreement.

Circle K and Couche-Tard stores covered by the agreement will sell tea sachets in eight DavidsTea flavours, including Cream of Earl Grey, Silk Dragon, Jasmine, David's Breakfast Blend and Cold 911.

Seven locations will also be outfitted with full tea bars that will offer a wider variety of hot and iced teas.

The bulk of the Circle K and Couche-Tard locations involved in the deal began offering DavidsTea products today, but those in Ontario won't see the partnership hit their stores until mid-April.

The partnership comes as Alimentation Couche-Tard is focusing more heavily on beverages. Fast-food franchisor Second Cup announced on LinkedIn last month that it was piloting its first Second Cup in a Couche-Tard location in Laval, Que.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1850.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals44.64-0.34
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp11.10.15
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
232708
233566
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin96068.4+6.66%
Ethereum4916.66+6.22%
Dash51.8+4.50%
Litecoin123.55+2.77%
Ripple0.8845+4.36%
EOS1.463+3.91%
Dogecoin0.2442+3.38%
Cardano0.9013+4.04%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4996493
608 Glenmeadows Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$875,000
more details
233542
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room