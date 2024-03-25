232483
Business  

Trump's social media company to start trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday

Truth Social on the Nasdaq

The Associated Press - | Story: 478721

Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is social networking site Truth Social, will begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market on Tuesday.

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with the Trump’s media business in a Friday vote.

The common stock of Trump Media & Technology Group will trade under the ticker symbol “DJT."

Former president Donald Trump is set to own most of the combined company — or nearly 79 million shares. Multiply that by Digital World’s closing stock price Friday of $36.94, and the total value of his stake could be nearly $3 billion.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals450.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp11.150.2
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin95829+6.40%
Ethereum4940.71+6.74%
Dash51.78+4.46%
Litecoin124.02+3.16%
Ripple0.882+4.01%
EOS1.462+3.84%
Dogecoin0.2482+5.08%
Cardano0.904+4.39%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4998698
801-1966 Durnin Rd
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$725,000
more details
232258
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
232168
Press Room
231274