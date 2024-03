Trump's social media company to start trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday

Photo: The Canadian Press The download screen for Truth Social app is seen on a laptop computer, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in New York. Shareholders vote Friday on a deal to merge Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs Truth Social, and Digital World Acquisition Corp. — a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC., also referred to as a blank check company. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is social networking site Truth Social, will begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market on Tuesday.

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with the Trump’s media business in a Friday vote.

The common stock of Trump Media & Technology Group will trade under the ticker symbol “DJT."

Former president Donald Trump is set to own most of the combined company — or nearly 79 million shares. Multiply that by Digital World’s closing stock price Friday of $36.94, and the total value of his stake could be nearly $3 billion.