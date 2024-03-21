232808
Business  

RBC to convert HSBC locations as soon as takeover closes next week

RBC replacing HSBC

The Canadian Press - | Story: 478135

Royal Bank of Canada is planning to turn its soon-to-be-acquired HSBC Bank Canada properties into RBC locations immediately after taking ownership.

RBC spokesperson Christine Stewart says the bank will begin converting HSBC branches and offices on March 28, the same day its $13.5-billion takeover deal will close, if it clears customary conditions.

Branches and offices being converted into RBC locations will reopen on April 1.

In advance of the conversion, HSBC told its customers their products, services and balances would be automatically migrated over to similar offerings and accounts from RBC.

HSBC customers were also told they will receive new RBC credit cards in March and see their historical banking and credit card statements and documents migrated to RBC accounts. They were encouraged to download investment documents, which they were told may not be available online after the migration.

RBC announced plans to purchase HSBC Bank Canada in November 2022. At the time, HSBC had about 130 branches and 4,200 employees.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.190
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals45.860.74
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.71-0.29
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
226943
230970
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin89636.1-2.13%
Ethereum4729.79-0.35%
Dash48.24-0.08%
Litecoin116.96+2.41%
Ripple0.874+5.69%
EOS1.373+1.78%
Dogecoin0.207+0.49%
Cardano0.8559-0.70%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
232228
Real Estate
4984727
5340 Big White Road #119
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$175,000
more details
230127
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
232168
Press Room
232177
231274