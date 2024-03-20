232734
Crescent Point Energy Corp. plans to change company name to Veren Inc.

The Canadian Press - | Story: 477991

Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it plans to change its name to Veren Inc. 

The company says it will seek shareholder approval for the change at its annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 10.

It says the name Veren combines the Latin word for truth – veritas – and energy. 

The company says its shares will begin trading under the symbol VRN on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges after shareholder approval in a change from the current CPG.

Crescent Point solidified its place as the dominant player in the Montney, one of North America's largest unconventional petroleum plays, last year with a deal to buy Hammerhead Energy Inc.

The company was already the largest landowner in the adjacent Kaybob Duvernay shale play.

