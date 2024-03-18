232808
227566
Business  

National home sales in February up nearly 20% compared with year ago

February home sales spike

The Canadian Press - | Story: 477588

The Canadian Real Estate Association says February home sales jumped 19.7 per cent compared with a year ago.

The association says the increase in part reflected weakness last year, as the result for February 2023 was one of the lowest for the month in the past two decades.

On a month-over-month basis, CREA says seasonally adjusted home sales in February dipped 3.1 per cent compared with January.

CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart says February could end being the "last relatively uneventful month of the year" for home sales, due to pent up demand that has been put on hold amid the high interest rate environment.

The number of newly listed properties was up 1.6 per cent month-over-month.

The actual national average home price was $685,809 last month, up 3.5 per cent from February 2023.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.220
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals44.71-0.17
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp11.02-0.12
Diamcor Mining0.0550
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
232708
231367
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin90760.6-2.12%
Ethereum4759.12-3.68%
Dash47.59-5.43%
Litecoin111.78-3.94%
Ripple0.8117-3.56%
EOS1.312-4.65%
Dogecoin0.1946-6.72%
Cardano0.8866-3.90%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
229712
Real Estate
4993955
8945 Hwy 97N Highway Unit# 66B
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$309,000
more details
231483
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
227983
Press Room